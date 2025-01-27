Hemel Storm claim two home victories to move to 12-0

Trent Monkman

The weekend saw Hemel Storm at home for two games, in a bid to recover from last week’s National Cup Final defeat.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They hosted Worthing Thunder and Essex Rebels, which proved a difficult test for the league leaders.

Saturday’s game against Worthing Thunder saw Storm claim a closely-fought 83-75 victory, in what was a game which Storm could never seem to pull away. After heading into the half time break level at 40 a piece, Storm found ways to keep the scoreboard ticking to ensure a victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This encounter saw the outstanding contributions of some players, with depth on the bench proving to be especially key to secure the victory. In particular, Jack Burnell had a spectacular performance, finding his range as he made 5 of a total of 9 team three pointers on the night. Burnell added energy on both ends of the floor, and proved a key asset to Storm.

Darien Nelson-Henry

Sunday’s game saw Storm claim a 95-83 victory at home to an energetic Essex Rebels side. In what was a contrast to Saturday’s fixture, Storm played with a much higher tempo, capitalising on Rebels’ turnovers and keeping a high intensity on both ends of the floor.

With Sunday seeing Storm only field nine players, key player Matthew Ellis suited up for the side, after missing out on Saturday’s game due to a finger injury. He proved vital in this fixture, with his work inside the paint proving too tough to handle for the Rebels defence. He posted a superb 20 points, showcasing his talents of finishing at the rim, alongside some good decision-making in pivotal moments.

Both fixtures saw consistent scoring from both Darien Nelson-Henry and Trent Monkman, who both brought intelligence and a vast amount of quality to the Storm side. Nelson-Henry continued to prove his ability, controlling the paint on both occasions; whilst Trent Monkman continued to work his way back into a starting five position, after returning from an injury setback this season. Both players registered above double digits in points, with Nelson-Henry achieving a double-double on both days, alongside Monkman’s contribution of 16 points and 10 rebounds against the Thunder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weekend marked two vital victories for Storm, as they head into a tough February schedule. With a journey to the City of Birmingham Rockets next Saturday on the 1st February, Storm next play at the StormDome on Saturday 8th February as they host the Derby Trailblazers. Tickets will be in demand so make sure to head over to the Fanbase platform to secure your tickets.