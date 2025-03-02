Hemel Storm bounce back in style with win over MK Breakers

Trent Monkman

Hemel Storm responded to their first defeat of the league season with a thrilling 92-97 win against MK Breakers.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It really was a win to savour, in the face of the hostile environment posed by Bletchley Leisure Centre and without leading scorer Matt Ellis due to concussion.

Trent Monkman produced his finest effort in a Storm shirt to date to propel his side over the line in a tight finish, after they saw the lead they’d earlier established with a rapid start dissipate. His 35 points helped make up the load left by the absence of fellow-Canadian Ellis and silence the rowdy home crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a physical affair, as expected, and Monkman had to battle for every single one of his points. He displayed his characteristic tenacity and valuable ability to finish under an intense level of contact, coming up with some big moments down the stretch and holding his nerve at the free-throw line.

An early bombardment of long-range shooting saw Storm edge out in front, with Darien Nelson-Henry, Monkman and Sam Newman cashing in with consecutive three-pointers for the visitors. A remarkable 20-0 run from Storm stretched their advantage to 19 with little over five minutes played. It reached a game-high 21 moments before the first-quarter buzzer sounded, and the guests led 13-30 at the first break.

Nelson-Henry has been ever-so-important for the league-leaders this year, and so it proved again here. Wrestling with another former-BBL man in Chris Tawiah under the basket, he won the battle and claimed a 19-point double-double. Hakeem Sylla made his first start since returning from injury, and he helped his side come out on top in the vital rebound counter with nine in 23 minutes, as he continues to make great strides in increasing his time on the floor.

Inspired by the returning Jordan Spencer, MK quickly went to work on whittling down the deficit in the second period. They were mighty effective as well, winning the quarter 30-14 and trimming Storm’s lead to one come half-time; 43-44 the score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts went into the lead early in the third, tensions beginning to flare as Mark Clark was awarded a technical, but Monkman fired back with five straight points to close the period, leaving the game tied 69 apiece with 10 minutes to play.

It was an affair that required a steady head and a calming presence, and Storm’s captain Sam Newman provided that. Despite facing foul trouble, he came up with numerous triples at key junctures and his 10 assists further asserted his status as the league’s best in that regard.

All that was left was a hectic fourth period, and the Breakers raced out of the traps to take an eight-point lead. Storm didn’t panic, though, and worked efficiently to get themselves back within touching distance. An 11-point run did exactly that, and with the atmosphere now raucous, Monkman came to life. A pair of free throws were followed by a converted and-one attempt and a long-range hit to put his side five up with just a few minutes remaining.

Storm held their nerve and ran the clock down smartly, eventually claiming a 92-97 win with massive implications for the remainder of their season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They could easily have faltered again here, after last week’s loss to the Rockets. With additional adversity in the form of an injury to Ellis, a revitalised MK in their own venue looked like an ominous task. Yet, in overcoming the test they showed tremendous character and ensured there remains a healthy gap between them and Reading in the title battle.

Next up is a trip to Essex next Sunday, where Storm will look to move a step closer to their second NBL Division One trophy in three seasons. Grab your tickets now on the Essex Rebels website!

Storm return to home action when they face Loughborough Riders on Saturday 15th March at the StormDome, which will be another eagerly awaited encounter. It is a crucial game for Storm, who look to retain the league title they previously won in the 2022/23 season. Make sure to get your tickets using the Fanbase platform and support the Storm in this matchup.