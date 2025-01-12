Hemel Storm are Manchester bound following comfortable victory over the Knights

Joe Bielak

Hemel Storm secured their place in next weekend’s National Cup Final after a 108-77 victory over the Newcastle Knights, in front of a sold out StormDome.

Following a frantic first half, Storm eventually gained control of the game and showcased some excellent team basketball, as seven players registered over double digits in points.

Newcastle started the game the better of the two sides, as Rooney immediately connected with a three pointer, which was extended to a five point lead with a jump shot by Riley. However, that ended up being Newcastle’s biggest lead of the game as Storm began to reply. However, the scores remained within touching distance as Storm narrowly lead 23-21 at the end of the first quarter.

Throughout the game, Darien Nelson-Henry proved to be a thorn in the Newcastle side, as his presence inside the paint struggled to be contained with. As the Knights did not have a natural centre in their starting five, Nelson-Henry was able to use his intelligence and height to his advantage, ending the game as Storm’s second highest point scorer.

Ade Atiba

It was Trent Monkman who made a significant impact on this game, with a total of 22 points and ended the game as Storm’s top scorer. Despite starting the game on the bench, his impact was exceptional, showing vast athleticism and explosiveness to create opportunities in and around the rim for himself. Alongside his ability from the three point arc, Monkman connected from three point range, registering an impressive 75% field goal percentage throughout the game.

The game also demonstrated the importance in having strength in depth of the roster, with significant contributions of players from the bench. Alongside Monkman, Joe Bielak took his opportunity, scoring 11 points in the 10 minutes he was on the court. He found his shooting touch from three point range, connecting on three occasions to extend the lead further and ensured a comfortable final period of the game.

The fourth quarter was the period of the game where Storm found their shooting touch, with 32 points scored. The hosts were able to execute their plays to perfection, as Newcastle heads began to drop. This was evident as a 16-3 run in favour of Storm concluded a successful game for them. They wrapped up a convincing display with a 108-77 victory.

This victory confirms that Storm advance through to Sunday’s National Cup Final, where they will be facing Reading Rockets in a repeat of last season’s Playoff Final at the National Basketball Performance Centre in Manchester. More details to follow.

Darien Nelson-Henry

The following weekend sees a double header of home action at the StormDome facing Worthing Thunder on Saturday 25th January, tip off 7pm and Essex Rebels on Sunday 26th January, tip off 6pm. Tickets are available on the Fanbase platform.

Photo credit – Matt Cook

Pic – Trent Monkman