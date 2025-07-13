Hemel skipper hits brilliant 93 not out to guide Town to victory

Hempstead beat Shenley Village by one wicket.

Skipper Hemish Ilangaratne batted the majority of the innings to see Hemel earn a narrow victory over Shenley Village.

The second half of the league season now sees a reversal of the opening nine fixtures. Hemel were playing Shenley Village who, recently relegated from the Premier league had heavily defeated Hemel in the first game. Not this time though.

Hemel gave a debut to 15 year old Lucas Bertin who opened the bowling and finished with figures of 2 - 39 from his first 1st XI league outing. Hemel bowled out Shenley for 164 in 53.2 overs with further 2 wicket hauls for Darren James (2 - 28), Parth Mehta (2 - 37) and Brett Penny (2 - 15). By the 4th over Hemel were in a bit of trouble at 6 - 2 but Angus Ball (23) and Tom Elborn (23) supported skipper Hemish Ilangaratne (93*) who batted on through the innings to see Hemel to victory by 1 wicket with a score of 168 - 9 from 59.3 overs. Hemel still remain in 7th place in the division, but a bit more secure, Shenley drop down to 3rd, out of the promotion places.

2nd XI (H) vs Datchworth 1st XI - Div. 3A

Datchworth have won all 10 of their league games this season and it showed. Batting first they made it to 244 - 8 from their 50 overs, Ed Grayson, after an iffy start, returned figures of 4 - 54 as the best Hemel bowling return. Hemel's reply was never really there as they were bowled out for 163 in 40.4 overs. Brad Finch topped on 47 and Charlie Hoskins made 21 the remainder low teens and single figures.

3rd XI (H) vs St Margaretsbury 2nd XI - Div. 6A

Good win for Hemel 3rds against top 4 side St. Mags. which sees Hemel up into 2nd in the division at the start of the second half. Had beaten St. Mags. at their place at start of season but a bit more of a battle this time. Batting first Hemel made it to 293 - 9 from their 50 overs with Max Clark leading the charge with 100* from 88 balls getting his 100 in the last over. 55 from dad Graham Clark opening was useful too. Spin was key to the Hemel bowling and multi talented Jim Smart returned figures of 4 - 73 from his 10 overs with 2 - 50 from Eranda Jayasinghe and 2 - 62 from Dil Khan as Hemel bowled out St. Mags. for 277 and a 16 run win.

4th XI (A) vs Luton Town and Indians 3rd XI - Div. 8 West

Hemel had beaten Luton in their first game at Hemel but Luton were able to just reverse that at their ground. Hemel batted and were bowled out for 161 in 39.2 overs. Ben Freethy topped the batting with 54 followed by Tyler James with 21. Hemel tried 8 different bowlers but Luton were able to make it to 162 - 7 from 36.4 overs to claim victory. Farhan Sadiq took 2 - 18 and Tyler James 2 - 6 but not enough as Luton sneaked home. Luton end up 3rd in division and Hemel 5th.

5th XI (H) vs West Herts 6th XI - Div. 12 West

Lost to West Herts in the first game but managed to sort things out this time around as Hemel secured a 6 wicket victory. Putting West Herts in they kept them to 179 all out in 35 overs. Main man Teddy Butler came on at the end and picked up 4 - 36 from 5 overs to remove the lower order of the Herts. Solid Hemel batting then saw Hemel through to 162 - 4 from 36 overs. That man Teddy Butler batted at 3 and made 58 and Vimanth Jayasinghe saw it through with 60*. Hemel up to 3rd in division with 3 points covering top 3 sides and West Herts are 6th.