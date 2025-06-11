Hemel hockey club celebrates triple triumph at BSG Sporting Excellence Awards

Miles Poulton, 16, presented with the evening's prestigious youth prize, Rising Star of the Year, including a £1,000.00 grant to support his hockey development in the Netherlands.

The Berkhamsted & Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club (BHHHC) was shortlisted in nine awards at the first-ever Berkhamsted Sporting Excellence Awards, claiming an extraordinary three major honours at a celebration held at Berkhamsted Golf Club.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by the Berkhamsted Sports Grounds Charitable Association, the event brought together the town’s top athletes from across all major clubs for an unprecedented evening of recognition and community pride. For BHHHC—a club with a 122-year legacy of sporting development, inclusion, and community service—it was a moment of powerful affirmation.

Brian de Mattos, aged 73, was named Adult Male Sports Person of the Year. A club legend who continues to play in the Men’s 5th XI, Brian also represents Scotland in the Over-60s Masters team. His unwavering commitment to the game, mentorship of young players, and leadership as club Finance Director made him a natural choice for the honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miles Poulton, 16, was awarded Rising Star of the Year, the evening’s most prestigious youth prize. As the youngest goalkeeper ever to play for the Men’s 1st XI, Miles has not only demonstrated elite-level potential, but has also raised funds for the club and regularly coaches younger goalkeepers. His award includes a £1,000 grant to support professional training in the Netherlands, ensuring both personal growth as an aspiring professional hockey player and broader benefit to the club.

Local MP Victoria Collins (left) with award winners Brian De Mattos, Izzy Thorne and Miles Poulton,

Izzy Thorne, a fast-rising talent in the Ladies' teams, was named U18 Girls Sports Person of the Year. Beginning the season in the Ladies 3rd XI, Izzy’s transformation through hard work and resilience saw her promoted to the 2s and ultimately the 1st XI. In addition to her on-field excellence, Izzy also qualified as a Level 1 umpire this season—a role she has embraced with confidence and grace, commanding matches with fairness and poise.

Founded in 1903, BHHHC is more than a sports club. It is a home for all ages and backgrounds, offering a place for people to grow in confidence, fitness, and friendship. As highlighted on www.berkohockeyclub.com, the club prides itself on values of teamwork, inclusivity, well-being, and creating a lasting family atmosphere. From youth development to veterans’ hockey, and from coaching to officiating, the club builds strong individuals both on and off the pitch.

“This triple win is a landmark moment for us,” said Kate Goodwyn, Club Director of Hockey. “We’re incredibly proud that our players—from the most experienced to the emerging stars—have been recognised. It reflects the heart of our club: a place where dedication, support, and community truly come together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards, hosted by Paul Forster MBE, featured presentations from Berkhamsted Mayor Sue Jordon and appearances by Dacorum Council Leader Sally Symington and MP Victoria Collins. Each winner received an engraved trophy and a £250 voucher for Berkhamsted Sports, with additional £1,000 prizes for the Rising Star and Club of the Year categories.

BHHHC extends heartfelt thanks to the Berkhamsted Sports Grounds Charitable Association (BSG) for establishing the Sporting Excellence Awards. This initiative is a fantastic way to highlight the incredible achievements of local clubs and the many volunteers who tirelessly provide sporting opportunities for adults, youths, and people with disabilities in our community. BHHHC looks forward to supporting the BSG Sporting Excellence Awards well into the future.

With overwhelming support from the local community, the awards are now expected to become an annual celebration—something BHHHC will look forward to with pride and purpose.