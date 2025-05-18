Hemel Hempstead Town Cricket Club slip to another defeat

Hemel Hempstead Town Cricket Club's first team were beaten at the weekend.

It's not been the greatest of starts to 2025 season with another defeat for Hemel 1st XI at the weekend.

Hosts Hoddesdon won toss and batted first scoring 318 - 8 in their 50 overs. Main man for them was their skipper and opener Rob Walters who hit 164 from 140 balls. Best bowling return for Hemel was from Parth Mehta who took 2 - 27 from 8 overs.

Hemel ended up 100 runs short on 218 - 8 from their 50 overs. Batsman no. 6 Mark Brazier, back from Kings Langley, top scored on 63 and no.7 Ollie Illott from Langleybury made 450.

After two games Hemel are down at bottom of Championship with Redbourn.

2nd XI (H) vs Totteridge Millhillians 2nd XI - Div. 3A

It was into winning ways for Hemel seconds after a sticky start, 35 - 3 not looking good but then Phil Costard (123*) and Brad Finch (94*) brought things around to get Hemel to 276 - 3 from their 50 overs. Costard’s 123* was from 121 balls and included 19 fours and one six, his second league century for the club and first at home.

The partnership of 241* for the fourth wicket was by far a record league fourth wicket partnership for Hemel 2nds both home and away.

Hemel then seemed to have the game sewn up after Brad Finch (4 - 27) and Ed Grayson (3 - 40) had taken out the top order. But Mapara (44) and Navaee (55) at the tail put on a chase and Hemel only won in the 49th over by bowling Totteridge out for 237 thanks to Adam Moulster who picked up the final wicket for 1 - 13 from 11 balls.

3rd XI (H) vs Welwyn Garden City 3rd XI - Div. 6A

A tight win for Hemel thirds by six runs.

Batting first, Hemel made4 240 from 50 overs with skipper for the day Max Clark leading with 86 (13x4s) with able assistance from wicketkeeper Mike Samuels with 41.

WGC III went for it and at 183 - 6 seemed to be in the driving seat. But Hemel kept at it and 3 - 54 from Matt Judd at the top and 3 - 22 from the spin of Akshay Shah saw Hemel home by six runs with five balls to go.

4th XI (A) vs Harpenden 4th XI - Div. 8 West

The strength of Harpenden as a playing club compared to Hemel was shown in this game which Hemel lost by six wickets. Put in to bat, only skipper Neil Morgan (87) and Tyler James (19) were able to make it to double figures as Hemel wee bowled out for 158 in their 40 overs.

Harpenden then hit off 161 - 4 in 34 overs as they eased to victory. Farhan Sadiq with 2 - 31 the best Hemel bowler.

5th XI (H) vs Bushey 3rd XI - Div 12 West

It’s also into winning ways for Hemel 5ths as they won against Bushey 3rds.

Bushey batted and made 209 - 8 largely due to 95* from Sunny Kumar for them. Sham Akhtar best Hemel bowling return with 2 - 50.

Hemel then made solid reply with opener Drew Butler making 50 and no.4 Harry Howard hitting 60. It was slightly edgy at the end but Hemel saw it to 210 - 6 from 38 overs and the win.