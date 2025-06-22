Hemel Hempstead Town CC's second and fitfh teams enjoy weekend wins

Hemel Hempstead CC's were no match for Old Owens.

Hemel Hempstead CC's first team slipped to a five wicket loss after being comfortably beaten by Old Owens.

Old Owens had spent a couple of seasons in the Premier League but were relegated last season.

And their experience showed as Hemel seemed to be in control of the game, but it was carefully wrested from them.

Batting first they made it to 117 - 2 with 24 from Hemish Ilangaratne and 60 from Kavindu Madarasinha, but then lost three quick wickets to find themselves 121 - 5.

It was left down to Ed Pike (50) and Freddie Lowe (40) to put on 91 for the sixth wicket to try and turn things around.

But once they went little else followed and Hemel ended on 232 - 9 from 60 overs.

The reply from Old Owens was nothing spectacular but consistent. Darren James took 2 - 42 and Parth Mehta 2 - 75 as Old O's made it to 235 - 5 in 51.3 overs.

Hemel are now 8th in the Championship and Old Owens 2nd, 1 point behind leaders Broxbourne both having won all their completed games.

But it was a better day for Hemel's second team who enjoyed a big 111 win.

Hemel had lost both games to Ickleford last year, but more than made up for it this year with a thumping victory.

Batting first Hemel made 321 - 5 from their 50 overs. Scores over 300 are rare and are usually a sign of victory. Tom Waterton (79), Phil Costard (57) and Brad Finch (93*) were the main scoring batsmen.

Ickleford were then dismissed for 210 in 44 overs with Nick Hodgins (3 - 33), Lucas Bertin (3 - 38) and Sam Kumar (2 - 62) leading the wicket takers. It leaves Hemel fifth in the table.

3rd XI (H) vs Ampthill Town 2nd XI - Div. 6A

A nail biter at the end as Hemel lost by 1 wicket. Batting first Hemel were in all sorts of trouble at 81 - 7 but were rescued by Ed Grayson (64*) and Jacob Hodgins (58) who saw them round to 191 - 9 from their 50 overs. Ampthill openers got them off to 85 and then 131 - 3 but the earlier 2 put on their bowling shirts and Ed Grayson ( 4 - 41) and Jacob Hodgins (2 - 48) brought Hemel back into the game. Down to the wire and Ampthill just got over it to win the game with 192 - 9. Ampthill go above Hemel in Division to 4th vs 5th.

4th XI (A) vs Redbourn 3rd XI - Div. 8 West

Lost at Redbourn last year in the division and again this year. Although we beat them at home later in the year. A strong very adult Redbourn side batted first and made 245 - 8 from their 40 overs with Ernie Coldwell the only bowler to get more than one wicket with 2 - 25. Then the first 3 Hemel batsmen were blown away for 17 - 3. Tyler James (37), Mike Samuels (17) and Neil Morgan (76) put up the fight but Hemel were dismissed for 196 to lose by 49 runs. Redbourn top having won all played games, Hemel 4th.

5th XI (H) vs Northwood Town 4th XI - Div. 12 West

Games like this showed why Hemel are in first place and Northwood are 19th and bottom of division. Electing to bat Northwood were dismissed for 112 in 35 overs, Miles Barnard leading the bowlers with 2 - 16. Hemel then tapped off 113 - 1 in 14 overs made up of Harry Howard (43*), Harrison Brown (29) and Teddy Butler (18*). As said Hemel top, Northwood bottom.