Hemel Hempstead Town CC take first win of the season

Hemel Hempstead Town CC are up and running after a first win of the season.

With the Heath Park pitch a little livelier than it had been due to early Saturday rain Preston won the toss and elected to bat.

Hemel bowled them out for 126 in 29 overs with spinner Parth Mehta leading the bowlers with 4 - 27. 2 wickets each for Ed Pike (2 - 19) and Mark Brazier (2 - 25).

Hemel got off to a steady chase with opener Brett Penny top scoring on 41 from 36 balls with 8X4s. 122 - 5 and it all looked secure. Hemel then proceeded to lose 4 wickets in a couple of overs including 3 in one over to Philip Simpson who ended on 6 - 48 from his 10 overs.

Ollie Illott had been standing at the other end watching the potential disaster unfold, ended up playing out 5 balls to returning opening bowler Josh Wiggington and then carved the 6th ball into the Nursery Ground for a 6 and a narrow victory for Hemel by 1 wicket.

2bd XI (A) vs St Albans 2nd XI - Div. 3A

A win last week but Hemel 2nds this week were the only side to lose. Put in by St Albans they were kept to 185 - 9 from their 50 overs with Brad Finch top scoring on 51 from 85 balls. Tom Waterton contributed 38 from the top. Hemel then had no real answer to Ben Cawood who opened for St. A and scored 111 from 117 balls to see St A. through to 187 - 5 from 42.3 overs. Youngster Lucas Bertin managed 3 - 25 with the ball but St. Albans were home quite easily.

3rd XI (A) vs Weston 1st XI - Div. 6A

Put in by Weston Hemel 3rds respoded with 215 all out from 47.2 overs. Skipper for the day Max Clark led the attack with 70 along with 32 from opener Tayyab Sadiq. He also contributed with the ball picking up 2 - 41 but the main star was the youngster Roshil Dodhia whose leg spin snared 4 - 29 as Weston were dismissed for 163 in 46.3 overs. After the games Hemel were joint top of Division 6A with 3 wins and WEston were 4th.

4th XI (H) vs Rickmansworth 3rd XI - Div. 8 West

Another case of a Hemel side being inserted and winning the game. Hemel 4ths made 166 - 7 from their 40 overs with Mudalige top scoring on 33*and Seb Freethy opening with 30. The young Hemel bowlers were then able to get to work as they bowled Riccky out for 108. Carter Botha led the way with 3 - 13 followed by Henry Morgan with 3 - 21.