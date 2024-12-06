Hemel Hempstead Mitch Camp is selected in prestigious position with Special Olympics GB

Mitch in-front of the large billboard in London's Leicester Square

Hemel Hempstead-based athlete Mitch Camp has been appointed in a prestigious role as Chair of the Special Olympics Great Britain (GB) Athlete Leadership Team (ALT), to represent the voices of thousands of athletes with an intellectual (learning) disability.

Special Olympics GB uses the power of sport to transform the lives of people with an intellectual disability and Mitch, who was born with Apert Syndrome, joined Special Olympics St Albans club in 2009, principally training and competing in athletics.

He competed at the National Summer Games in 2013 and was selected to represent the nation at the Special Olympics World Games in 2015, where he won gold, silver and bronze medals in athletics.

“It is a great honour for me to be elected by my fellow athletes to be Chair of the Special Olympics GB ALT,” said Mitch Camp. “I have been a Special Olympics GB athlete for many years and looking back at when my journey started, I am proud of the progress that I have made in sport and, more importantly, as a person with an intellectual disability.

“As Chair, I want to continue the great work of my predecessors Katie Day and Ian Harper, by encouraging athletes to give their thoughts and opinions, and to help our Board and National Office team change more lives through sport.”

Mitch completed Special Olympics GB’s Athlete Leadership course in 2022 and was appointed to the ALT at the start of the following year, where he took on the role of Secretary.

He was elected Chair by his fellow Athlete Leaders, who all took part in a democratic voting process at the recent Athlete Leadership Forum, which was staged in London. His two-year role, as Chair, will begin on 1 January 2025.

“We’ve seen an amazing transformation from Mitch in his confidence and public speaking since becoming an Athlete Leader,” said Tom Casson, Head of Projects (Impact and Inclusion) at Special Olympics GB.

“From someone who was once a quiet and shy individual, he’s now giving talks about Special Olympics GB, on stage in front of hundreds of people, and has attended events around the world as an ambassador for our movement.

“He’s a very inspiring Special Olympics GB athlete, and will be an excellent leader as Chair of the ALT. We’re looking forward to seeing him develop further in this role.”

Special Olympics GB’s Athlete Leadership Team is formed of 12 athletes, from across the country, who have all completed the six-month leadership training, which enables athletes to develop new skills in public speaking, entrepreneurship and leadership.

The group regularly consults with Special Olympics GB’s National Office and brings forward the opinions and thoughts of fellow athletes.

Additionally, elected ALT members can apply for further leadership roles and represent the voice of athletes at international level. Outgoing ALT member Kiera Byland BEM has a role as Chair of the Global Athlete Congress and is a board member of Special Olympics International. Niall Guite is part of the Special Olympics Europe Eurasia Regional Athlete Leadership Council.

About Special Olympics GB

Special Olympics Great Britain (GB), set up in 1978, is a non-profit charity which provides year-round sports coaching and athletic competition in summer and winter sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

It currently has 98 accredited programmes in England, Scotland and Wales and provides coaching and competition opportunities in 27 sports. These programmes are run by over 3,800 volunteers who support more than 6,600 athletes with intellectual disabilities to take part.

Special Olympics GB is more than just an opportunity to take part in sport – it transforms lives. It provides opportunities to increase confidence, realise potential, develop physical fitness and mental well-being, demonstrate courage and experience new friendships.

The work of Special Olympics GB is currently funded by individuals, trust and corporate donations and financial support is crucial to enable us to continue our work.