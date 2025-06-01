Hemel Hempstead make it two wins in a row

Hemel Hempstead have found their feet after a slow start to the season.

After two opening defeats Hemel Hempstead's first team made it back-to-back wins.

1st XI (H) vs Reed 1st XI - Championship

Two defeats to start the season followed by 2 wins for Hemel 1st XI. Winning the toss and batting Hemel lost a couple of early wickets but then the middle order came into it's fore with 25 from newcomer Kavindu Madarasinha, 37 from Angus Ball and 52 from Tom Elborn saw them back on track. 46 from no. 8 Mark Brazier and 19* from no. 9 Ollie Illott saw Hemel make it to 232 - 8 from their 50 overs. Then Darren James took 2 wickets in his first 4 balls to put Reed on the back foot. Darren James ended up taking 4 - 41 from 7 overs and fellow opening bowler Parth Mehta took 3 - 27. Reed were always behind the clock and Hemel bowled them out for 200 in 43.1 overs to seal a 32 run victory and 25 points.

2nd XI (A) vs Chorleywood 2nd XI - Div. 3A

Defeat last week against St. Albans and a narrow defeat this week to Chorleywood by just one wicket. Hemel won the toss and batted with openers Aaron Wilso (39) and Tom Waterton (47) putting on 83 for the first wicket. Went downhill a bit from there as only Adam Moulster (17) and Charlie Hoskins (18) made it to double figures as Hemel were bowled out for 145 in 41,1 overs. Not to be put out Hemel's bowlers then tore into Chorleywood and after 11 overs had them at 40 - 5. But Gavin Maasch (50) and Bryan Davies (27) turned it around for Chorleywood and they just crept home on 148 - 9, also from 41.1 overs to claim the win. 6 - 30 from 10 overs for Hemel's young opening bowler Lucas Bertin proved in vain.

3rd XI (H) vs Old Elizabethan 2nd XI - Div. 6A

Hemel 3rds had the misfortune to run into a strong Old Elizabethans side who bowled them out for just 97 in 32.4 overs. Only 3 double figure scores from skipper Graham Clark (21), James Smart (18) and opener Tayyab Sadiq (14). Hemel attacked and got 5 wickets back but OE's made it to 101 - 5 from 23 overs. Callum Humphries 3 - 26 in vain. OEs in second place in Div. 6A, Hemel now in 4th.

4th XI (A) vs Pinner 2nd XI - Div. 8 West

Another side put Hemel 4ths in and paid the price as Hemel made it to 204 - 5 from their 40 overs. Mainly thanks to a 147 run 5th wicket parnership between skipper Neil Morgan (100*) and Mike Samuels (38). A score over 200 was always going to be secure and Pinner were bowled out for 161 in 39 overs with all the 6 Hemel bowlers taking a wicket. 2 - 21 from Carter Botha and also Akshay Shah the best. Hemel up to 3rd in Div. 8 West, Pinner in 5th.

5th XI (A) vs Eaton Bray 2nd XI - Div. 12 West.

The reverse here as Hemel 5ths put in Eaton Bray, bowled them out and won. Eaton Bray were dismissed for 95 in 25.4 overs with Vimanth Jayasinghe turning in 4 - 15 from 5 overs. Hemel then made it to 96 - 2 in 26 overs with Harrison Brown making 35* and Harry Howard 25. Hemel move to top of Div. 12 West with Eaton Bray 5th.