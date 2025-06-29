Hemel Hempstead just unable to get over the line against Redbourn

Hemel Hempstead were just unable to get over the finishing line.

Hemel Hempstead CC's first team were left frustrated over the weekend after being held to a winning draw against Redbourne.

Redbourn had been promoted up from Div. 1 and had been establishing themselves back in the Championship.

It was a home fixture for Hemel that they should have been looking to take advantage of for a win. Won the toss and batted and openers Brett Penny (43) and Hem Ilangaratne (40) got things off to a good start with their first meaningful opening partnership of the season, putting on 86 for the first wicket.

The rest of the batting failed to capitalise apart from keeper Tom Elborn who came in at 5 and proceeded to score 100* with 14X4s and 2X6s. that took Hemel up to a score of 266 - 8 from their 60 overs. Redbourn set off like a train with opener Ed Hales hitting 56 from 35 balls. But their rush was soon brought to a halt by the masterful spin of Parth Mehta who bowled a spell of 19-11-22-6 which took Hemel to the verge of victory.

Although Hemel managed to bowl 4 extra over the last 2 Redbourn managed to hold on for 6 overs and take them to 195 - 9 from 59 overs to leave Hemel with a 'winning draw' rather than outright victory. Meaning 16 points rather than 30. Hemel finished the weekend in 7th place in Championship, Redbourn, who got 10 points, in 4th.

Hemel 2nds seem to have an aversion to travelling away as after scoring 321 - 5 at home last week they went to Chipperfield this week and were bowled out for 126. Only no. 6 Adam Moulster (21) and no.7 Charlie Hoskins (53) made it to double figures. Charlie hit 53 from 58 balls with 7X4s and 2X6s to get Hemel into triple figures. Chips then took just 22 overs to reach 127 - 4 although Brad Finch managed to pick up 3 - 30 on the way.

The wins started with the bottom three Hemel sides. Hemel 3rds were inserted and proceeded to score 240 all out off 48 overs. Top 5 batsmen all put a good score together with Jim Smart (47), Max Clark (39) and Ram Hussain (34) at the top. The bowlers then took control and bowled Cheshunt out for 84 in 29.1 overs. Good result but Hemel still only 5th in Div.6A, Cheshunt down in relegation spot 9th.

Young Seb Freethy set the scene for the future with his first league century as he scored 102 in partnership with his brother Ben, who opened with him and scored 41. Hemel went on to score 265 - 6 from their 40 overs. The Hemel bowlers then did their business as 5 of them took wickets and they kept Langley to 195 - 9 from their 40 overs. The Morgan's father and son picked up a couple each with dad Neil 2 - 24 and son Henry 2 - 19. Hemel 4th in Div. 8 West, Langley 6th.

And a third victory for Hemel sides as Hemel 5ths chased Berko's 170 - 9 and won by 4 wickets to remain on top of the division. Sham Akhtar led the bowling with 3 - 20, followed by Teddy Butler with 2 - 22 and Matt Scears with 2 - 31. Philip Smith hit 31 at the top of the Hemel innings but it took 20* from Matt Scears and 22* from Sham Akhtar to take Hemel to victory as they came together at 125 - 6 and saw Hemel home with 2.2 overs to spare.