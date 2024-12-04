Hemel Hempstead brothers achieve call-up to England Futsal Senior Men’s Squad

Hemel Hempstead brothers Ryan Walsh (29) and Jack Walsh (24) have both been selected to represent England’s Senior Men’s Futsal squad

The matches mark an exciting milestone for the Walsh brothers, as both will make their debut for the senior national team.

The campaign kicks off with two fixtures. England will face Bosnia on December 13th in an away match before returning home to play Switzerland on December 16th at Loughborough University. Tickets for the home fixture can be purchased through the England Futsal website.

Ryan, who plays as a fix, and Jack, the team’s goalkeeper, share a deep connection to futsal and the broader footballing community. Beyond their on-court roles, both have been pivotal in supporting England’s inclusive football initiatives. Ryan currently serves as a coach for two national squads: the Men’s Partially Sighted Team and the Women’s Deaf Team. Meanwhile, Jack plays as a fully sighted goalkeeper for the England Men’s Partially Sighted Team.

Both brothers were involved in November’s IBSA EURO competition for the Men’s Partially Sighted Team, which culminated in England earning a bronze medal. Jack’s standout performance earned him the Best Goalkeeper accolade, while Ryan contributed his expertise from the sidelines.

The December fixtures are particularly significant for the pair, not only as a step forward in their own sporting careers but also as a testament to their commitment to the growth of futsal in England.

For tickets and more information, visit the England Futsal website.