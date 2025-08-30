Heading into the weekend on a high as American Matt Norman signs for Storm!

Matt Norman

Hemel Storm are delighted to announce the signing of 6’4” American guard Matt Norman, who most recently suited up for NBA G League side Texas Legends.

Prior to that, Norman spent the 2023-24 campaign with BC Iverioni Gori in the Georgian Superleague, averaging 13.0 points per game and shooting an impressive 40% from three-point range - 47.5% overall from the field.

He spent the previous two years at the University of North Dakota, earning Summit League Sixth Man of the Year honours in 2022/23, and he averaged 16.7 points and 5.0 assists in earning first team all-conference honours with Snow College before that.

Ahead of his forthcoming arrival in Hemel, Norman said “I am very excited to be joining the club and get things started in September!

“I look forward to connecting with all of my teammates, coaches, and of course, the amazing fans!”

Norman joins the exciting-looking roster already assembled by new head coach Jake Rothauge. Head to the Storm website to catch up on all of the recent news and to the Fanbase appto purchase your tickets for the first home games of the season, which begins with a friendly against Team Solent Kestrels on Sunday 14th September.

Written by Callum Humphrey