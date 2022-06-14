Former Masters winner Charl Schwartzel won the first event of the LIV Golf Tournament on June 11.

The controversial tournament, which started in Hemel Hempstead’s Centurion Club on Thursday (June 9), saw the 37-year-old from Johannesburg win the 54-hole event.

Charl beat 48 other players to finish 7-under for the tournament and took home $4.75m (£3.86m) in prize money.

The eight-event series will now head to the USA, South East Asia, Middle East and is due to finish in Miami.

17 players were suspended indefinitely by the PGA Tour for taking part in the LIV Golf Tournament.

Despite controversy surrounding the league, players like Patrick Reed announced that they have signed up to second leg of the LIV Golf Tournament.