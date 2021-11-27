Little Hay Golf Club quartet impress to win Doughty Cup

Doughty Cup Winners 2021 (from left)Tom Wood, Gerald Devilliers, Steve MacCarthy and Thomas Ashton receive the cup from Little Hay Golf Club Captain Chris Miles

Golf: At Little Hay Golf Club on Saturday this year’s all sections Doughty Cup, a Texas Scramble was won by the team of Thomas Ashton, Gerald Devlliers, Tom Wood and Steve MacCarthy with an impressive nett score of 58.

In second place with an equally impressive score of 59 was Tong Tes, Patrick Ashton, Steve Crowhurst and Alan Milsom.