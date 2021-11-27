Little Hay Golf Club quartet impress to win Doughty Cup
Victory earned with Texas Scramble nett score of 58
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 12:18 pm
Updated
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 12:20 pm
Golf: At Little Hay Golf Club on Saturday this year’s all sections Doughty Cup, a Texas Scramble was won by the team of Thomas Ashton, Gerald Devlliers, Tom Wood and Steve MacCarthy with an impressive nett score of 58.
In second place with an equally impressive score of 59 was Tong Tes, Patrick Ashton, Steve Crowhurst and Alan Milsom.
On Thursday Bill Battell won the seniors’ November Stableford with an impressive score of 44 points beating David Smith by 6 points while Colin Greenshields had to settle for third, losing out to David’s better back nine in a card playoff, after both had scored 38 pts.