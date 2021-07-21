GOLF: Sapphire stars as Little Hay GC aim for UK title

Little Hay golfer Sapphire Boyce took the individual honours as she helped her club to a team victory which means they will now represent Hertfordshire Golf at the UK Finals

Rising golf starlet Sapphire Boyce has been back on the course and played a starring role as Little Hay GC won the Hertfordshire Junior County Team Championship.

Just before lockdown, Sapphire, now 11 years old, had won the IMG World Championship qualifier held at South Herts GC in the 8/9 category. However, any chance of flying to San Diego for the final was taken away by the Covid-19 pandemic along with any sort of golf for the 18 months that followed.

However, since the sport’s return, Sapphire has been good enough to play in the under-18 Junior Open divisions around the country and, most recently, played in the Under-19 Junior Open on the BJGT at Sunningdale Heath GC where, despite her tender age, she finished an excellent third.

She was then chosen to represent her home club Little Hay for the team championship alongside Thomas Ashton and Noah Scotchbrook at Chesfield Downs GC.

Captain Thomas came in with a score of 34 stableford points before Sapphire returned a scorecard of 42 points to catapult Little Hay to the top of the leaderboard.

Noah followed that up with 30 points but Sapphire’s score wasn’t bettered as she was crowned the individual county champion, another incredible achievement as all the best junior teams and individuals that fall into the under-18 category in Hertfordshire entered or had the chance to.

Little Hay now move onto the UK Finals where they will represent Hertfordshire Golf at Woodhall Spa in Lincolnshire in a two-day event on August 24 and 25.