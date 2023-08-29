​Winless Bank Holiday weekend for Tudors and Berko

Hemel and Berko had three draws and a defeat between them.

​They were held at home by Maidstone United on Saturday, Joe Re with the second-half equaliser, before Re struck again in the draw at Weston-super-Mare on Monday.

Hemel now lie 14th in the early standings with two wins, two draws and two defeats and host Truro City on Saturday before then going to Chelmsford City two days later.

Meanwhile, it was a frustrating Bank Holiday Berkhamsted as they lost 1-0 at home to Stourbridge on Saturday, then saw AFC Sudbury score an injury-time equaliser to draw 1-1 on Monday.

Monday’s game saw Berko miss a few gilt-edged chances but they took the lead with just two minutes to go when an attempted clearance only found Jordon Frederick and his 20 yard shot went through the crowd into the corner of the net.

But there were six minutes of added time and deep into it Joe Neal equalised with a rasping drive from 25 yards into the top corner, only a great save from Jamie Head then denying Sudbury a winner.

Saturday’s defeat came thanks to a decisive goal just after the interval, as Dexter Walters beat his man and put in a great left wing cross for Niall Flint to run in and volley home from eight yards out.

Berko now prepare for the Emirates FA Cup first qualifying tie at home to Beckenham Town on Saturday. In this round of the cup, replays are still possible and if required would be in Kent on Tuesday night.