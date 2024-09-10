​Wilkinson left proud of Hemel Hempstead Town side after win at Slough

Bobby Wilkinson was a proud man after Saturday's win. Photo: Jemma Sear/HHTFC.

​Bobby Wilkinson paid tribute to his players after they saw off hosts Slough Town on Saturday to maintain their unbeaten start and remain at the top of the National League South.

The 1-0 win came thanks to Kyle Ajayi’s second-half winner, leaving them three points clear after eight games, of which six have been wins.

And Wilkinson was beaming once again when speaking to the club’s media after Saturday’s win.

He said: “It’s a difficult place to come to with a team that hasn’t lost for a year on this ground, but we set up a game plan and the boys did exactly how we wanted.

"It was a frantic game, not the best game, there was a lot of fight and passion out there from both teams and where I thought they had the better first-half, we had the better second.

"I say it every week, it’s about my players, my staff and everyone off the pitch as well like my chairman who has been so supportive.

"The togetherness has come quite quickly for such a new group.”

Hemel now get a break from league action as they prepare to host Bishop’s Stortford in the FA Cup second qualifying round on Saturday.

Wilkinson added: “A few of the players asked me for Monday night off but no chance. We’ve got to work harder now and continue to believe in each other and enjoy the journey.

“I’m going to Hitchin on Tuesday to have a look at Bishop’s Stortford and we will be preparing just like we do every week to see if we can compete and win a game for the club in the FA Cup.”

Wilkinson also paid tribute to the Tudors’ fans who again were out in good numbers at Slough to cheer their team on.

He said: “They’re getting louder and louder and they’re coming out in bigger and bigger numbers. I know that if you get winning here and get a bit of a buzz around the town then people will come and I’m pleased for the chairman and all of the community and the kids because they’re seeing a bit of belief here and enjoying their football.

"They’re also seeing a team fight for their shirt, which is my main priority because when you put on a Hemel shirt you’ve got to wear it with pride and I think the fans are seeing that.”

