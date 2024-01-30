News you can trust since 1858
​Welling put dent in Hemel's chances

​Hemel Hempstead Town were beaten 2-1 at home by relegation-threatened Welling United on Saturday.
By Sports Reporter
Published 30th Jan 2024, 14:14 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 14:14 GMT
George Williams was on target for Hemel.

The result hindered the Tudors’ play-off push, with them still two points outside the top seven ahead of this weekend’s trip to Weymouth.

David Kamara put the visitors in front early in the second-half, and it wasn’t until the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time that they sealed the points through Bunya Alemanji.

There was still time for George Williams to net a consolation moments later but it wasn’t enough and the visitors took the points – the result still not enough to save manager Danny Bloor’s job as he left the club the following day, replaced by Rod Stringer.

*Berkhamsted’s tough season continued with a 3-0 loss at home to Royston Town on Saturday.

The result sees Berko 15 points from safety in the SPL Premier Central with fellow strugglers Alvechurch hosting them this weekend.

