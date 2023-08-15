Two out of two for Hemel as good start continues

Brad Quinton talks to his players before the win at Welling. Photo: HHTFC.

The 1-0 success at Welling United made it two wins from two, as they prepared to then go to Farnborough Town on Tuesday night (15th) in the pursuit of number three.

But they had to work hard for it. A good start saw Kyle Ajayi go close early on then Reece Grant was put in on goal but chipped just wide of the post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Welling responded with Alex MacAllister shooting just wide and Craig King had to deny TJ Bramble from a corner, before Hemel then found themselves reduced to ten men when the unlucky Alfie Mathews received a second yellow card for what looked like nothing more than a clumsy challenge on the half way line.

Hemel re-grouped in the second period and Welling just couldn’t find a way to break them down, despite periods of good possession.

George Williams ran through and shot just past the post, then Welling themselves had a man sent off as Bramble got a straight red for a late tackle on Joe Re inside the visitors’ penalty area.

Shortly after, the referee then added more fuel to the fire when he awarded the visitors a spot kick on 79 minutes. Tyrese Briscoe did well to control a ball down the left and with a defender shadowing him closely he turned him superbly before tumbling to the ground. The official, who was very close to the incident pointed to the spot much to the displeasure of the Welling players and management.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Skipper Williams stepped up to blast the ball straight down the middle to give the Tudors the lead.

Hemel survived a couple of scares in time added on. First King had to tip a powerful drive over the bar and then sub Amadou Kassarate wasted the chance of the game for Welling after he found himself in acres of space as the Tudors pushed out, there was no flag and he headed the ball past King but also past the far post when it looked easier to score.

Following Tuesday’s game with Farnborough, Hemel are back in action when they host Weymouth on Saturday.