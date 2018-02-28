Turner nets to steal Herts bragging rights on an icy Tuesday night

A Kieran Turner goal 10 minutes from time was enough to give Kings

Langley a hard-fought win over Hertfordshire rivals Royston Town on a cold, gale-lashed night at Gaywood Park on Tuesday.

Claudio Ofosu, an exciting Stevenage Youth forward was signed on loan hours before the transfer deadline and joined his colleague Macsen Fraser in the Kings’ starting line-up.

The youngster made his presence felt early, intercepting a ball and driving forward to shoot just wide.

Both sides spurned the tactic of keeping the ball on the ground, but gradually the penny dropped and the entertainment increased, although both defences were in command. With Royston having a slight edge, Jorell Johnson and Gary Connolly were outstanding, one particular acrobatic clearance on the line by the former saving what a certain goal.

The second-half remained lean on chances, although a Matt Ball inswinging corner for Kings saw Mitchell Weiss’ shot well blocked and Johnson was just wide from a free-kick.

Ball orchestrated the winning move from left midfield with a ball down the wing to Weiss and the striker crossed. It took a deflection, wrong footing Royston’s keeper, and Turner met a waist-high ball with both feet off the ground, to drive it home to scenes of delight from the home fans behind the goal.