​Tudors seek a key win after weekend disappointment

​George Williams sees his shot blocked by a defender during Saturday’s defeat. Photo: HHTFC.

​The Tudors conceded a late goal to fall 2-1 at home to Weston-super-Mare on Saturday and see their play-off hopes take a further hit, the result leaving them eight points adrift of the top seven going into the midweek matches.

Tuesday’s game was played after this week’s Gazette had gone to press, but speaking to the club’s media channels after Saturday’s loss, manager Brad Quinton said he was very disappointed with what he’d seen from his players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “It was all about preparation, mentality and desire for one another on the pitch which wasn’t there today.

"I’m very disappointed in the performance – as a team we’re a lot better than that and there were some home truths said to the players in the dressing room.

"Their commitment for one another just wasn’t right today.”

Quinton was also disappointed to have players unavailable once again, leading to a more unfamiliar team selection.

He said: “From one game to the next I’ve got players making themselves unavailable for selection, which is very disappointing for me to hear. People being late is very poor for me, we have things set in place and we’ll deal with that because the club and the players need to know where we all stand and that’s fair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"But there’s no excuses – you go out there and you work hard for one another first and foremost and I just wasn’t happy with their desire and work rate off the ball today, it was really unlike us.

"We shot ourselves in the foot. You can look at the league as much as you want but you’ve got to beat what’s put in front of you first.”

Dayle Grubb put Weston in front just after the hour mark on Saturday, then Hemel got level with eight minutes to go when Tre Mitford’s cross was turned into his own net by Raphael Araoye. But Jacob Cane netted the winner on 86 minutes.