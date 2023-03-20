​Tudors see off hosts Taunton in the rain

Josh Williams scored Hemel's second goal.

​Hemel had already had two good chances before they took the lead on 13 minutes when the lively Charlee Hughes latched onto a through ball that a Taunton defender completely misjudged, allowing the Tudors front man a clear run on goal and he tucked the ball home.

The lead was doubled when Josh Williams’ corner was returned to him on the edge of the box via a poor clearance and the Tudors full back wasted no time in curling it straight into the corner of the net.

Dylan Morgan reduced the arrears for Taunton in the second-half, but the damage was done.