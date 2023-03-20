News you can trust since 1858
​Tudors see off hosts Taunton in the rain

​Hemel Hempstead Town thoroughly deserved to leave a rainy Somerset with all three points from a 2-1 win at Taunton Town on Saturday but it could and probably should have been a far more convincing scoreline than it was (writes Allan Mitchell).

By Allan Mitchell
Published 20th Mar 2023, 20:39 GMT- 1 min read
Josh Williams scored Hemel's second goal.

​Hemel had already had two good chances before they took the lead on 13 minutes when the lively Charlee Hughes latched onto a through ball that a Taunton defender completely misjudged, allowing the Tudors front man a clear run on goal and he tucked the ball home.

The lead was doubled when Josh Williams’ corner was returned to him on the edge of the box via a poor clearance and the Tudors full back wasted no time in curling it straight into the corner of the net.

Dylan Morgan reduced the arrears for Taunton in the second-half, but the damage was done.

Hemel are seven points off the play-off places and now prepare to host Concord Rangers on Saturday.

