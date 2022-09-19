Tudors progress in FA Cup with win over Royston

Ogo Ono scored Hemel's first goal. Photo: HHTFC.

Whilst the Tudors were worthy winners the final score line was a tad harsh on the visitors who contributed to an entertaining game, with both keepers making saves at crucial times.

Royston keeper Dimitrios Kyriazis made a couple of decent saves in the early moments but he was finally beaten on the half hour mark when Josh Castiglione powered into the box on the right hand side, evading several tackles before unselfishly laying the ball across to Ogo Obi who tucked the ball into the bottom corner.

The game was settled in the second-half when Brooklyn Ilunga was brought down as he cut into the box and Jordan Greenidge dispatched the penalty.