Tudors’ linchpins are returning for another season at Vauxhall Road

Hemel Town have re-signed two key players from the squad last season – striker Charlie Sheringham and club skipper Jordan Parkes.

The Tudors made the announcement last Wednesday afternoon.

Striker Charlie Sheringham, Tudors' chairman Dave Boggins and club captain Jordan Parkes.

Parkes had another tremendous season for the Tudors, making 50 appearances in all competitions and netting 18 times – a terrific strike rate for a midfielder.

His league tally of 14 goals was the ninth-best in the National League South last term.

Parkes, who is also a licensed football coach in the area with his JP Pro Football company, has now been with Hemel for seven years.

The former Watford and Barnet player’s first stint at the club was between 2012 and 2015 where he made 112 appearances and scored 42 goals. He then had a year at Ebbsfleet United before returning to the Tudors in 2016.

Sheringham played 16 times last year for Hemel, scoring six goals, before departing in late October for Saif Sporting Club of the Bangladesh Premier League.

He played 10 games for the Dhaka-based side, netting another six times.

It will be his second stint with Hemel, after playing 11 times in the 2016/17 season, scoring on nine occasions.

He joined on loan from Ebbsfleet before the move became permanent at the start of last season.

The club said via its website: “Chairman Dave Boggins is delighted to have completed the signings of club skipper Jordan Parkes and the returning striker Charlie Sheringham.

“Charlie has returned to the club after his stint in Bangladesh, whilst Jordan has re-signed to continue his fantastic relationship with the supporters and people of Hemel Hempstead town.

“All at the club wish both Jordan and Charlie the very best of luck whilst with the club.”

Parkes said on his Twitter account: “Delighted to sign for another season! #COYT.”

In other league news this week, Vanarama confirmed on Monday that it was renewing its sponsorship of the National League.

The company has its head office in Hemel Hempstead.

The announcement comes after four successful years as the title sponsor that began in 2014.

Vanarama will continue to take the naming rights for the next three years across all the National League divisions.

Andy Alderson, chief executive at Vanarama, said: “Since we decided to take title sponsorship of the National League back in 2014 we’ve seen growth as a company, but also growth in the popularity of non-league football.

“These leagues are formed of real, honest clubs with real honest fans and that resonates with us here at Vanarama and the services we offer.”

Brian Barwick, the chairman of the National League, added: “We’re immensely proud and delighted to announce a further renewal of our title sponsorship with Vanarama.

“The last four years have proven to be transformational for both the National League and Vanarama, and we look forward to continuing our unique and highly rewarding partnership.”