​Tudors leave it late in win

Joe Iaciofano scores from the spot in Monday's win. Photo: Hemel Hempstead Town FC.

Joe Iaciofano scored two penalties, the second of them deep in second-half stoppage time, to seal three points and add to the draw at home to Truro City on Saturday.

And after two testing encounters in a short space of time, Quinton was proud of his players.

He told the club’s social media channels: “It was really deserved given the shift the boys put in within 48 hours [of the last game]. We had seven or eight players injured but who should be back for the weekend but as a precaution we had to manage it and those boys who are out are buzzing to be back in training and were here supporting us tonight.

"All of the boys worked their socks off and it’s the stuff we’ve worked on in terms of the patterns and everything is paying off.

"We looked really energetic considering it was two games in 48 hours and the changes we had to make and the boys were on it tonight.”

Hemel now prepare to go to Worthing on Saturday, who before Tuesday night’s games were third in the National League standings.

*Hemel Hempstead Town will visit Royston Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday, September 16.

*Berkhamsted progressed to the next round of the FA Cup on Saturday with a thrilling 5-4 win over Beckenham.

Nathan Frater put Berko ahead in the third minute before Kyal Williams made it two on the half-hour mark.

Fred Nunus reduced the arrears before half-time, but Max Bustamante made it 3-1 after the break. Diego Fanlade again pulled one back for Beckenham but Bustamante and Jeremiah Luwero had Berko 5-2 up before late goals from Cameron Brown and Mudiaga Wanogho cut the deficit.

Berko now go to Eastbourne United in the next round on September 16.