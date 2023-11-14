Tudors hit dramatic late winner but Berko are beaten

Brad Quinton's men hit a late winner.

​McKenzie fired home from close range after the defence had failed to clear effectively, the full-back lifting his finish over the players on the line and into the roof of the net.

It put Hemel 12th in the table going into the midweek games, which didn’t feature the Tudors. Their next game is at home to Walsall Wood in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

*Berkhamsted were again narrowly defeated at home, going down to a second-half goal from AFC Telford’s Jared Hodgkiss, who has played in the Premier League for West Bromwich Albion.

Hodgkiss netted with a shot just inside the far post for the only goal of the game in the 75th minute, and despite Berko creating openings throughout and trying so hard for the equaliser, it just would not come so they stay in the relegation zone.

On Saturday Berko are again on the road to the West Midlands, this time visiting mid-table Halesowen Town, as The Comrades search for points in their bid to avoid relegation.

On Sunday afternoon Berkhamsted Ladies won 3-1 at home to Wootton Blue Cross. This Sunday afternoon they are at home again to Everett Ladies in another league match.