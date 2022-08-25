Tudors have to bounce back after 'mad six minutes' costs them victory

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hemel Hempstead boss Mark Jones

And he admits his team will have to get their act together quickly ahead of the August Bank Holiday double weekender that sees the Tudors play twice in the space of 48 hours.

After an encouraging start to the season that saw Hemel claim a win and a draw from their opening two National League South matches, they have now lost two on the spin, conceding six goals in the process.

Next up for Hemel is a trip to the south coast to take on Dover Athletic on Saturday, before they host Dartford on Monday (ko 3pm), and Jones admits he will have to look at his team's 'soft underbelly'.

That's because the loss to Welling followed hot on the heels of last Wednesday's 3-1 loss at Braintree.

All looked so rosy at half-time on Saturday as Hemel led 2-0 thanks to an early strike from Josh Castiglione and a Jordan Greenidge penalty.But by the 56th minute Hemel were 3-2 down after conceding three quick goals, and although Welling were then reduced to 10 men for the final 30 minutes, Hemel couldn't make their late pressure tell.

"It hurts, and is incredibly disappointing for us," admitted Jones.

"We had a mad six minutes at the start of the second half that has ultimately cost us the game, and this defeat is going to take a while to get over.

"It's hard to explain what happened, and we have thrown it away to be honest.

"The opposition then go down to 10 men and I thought we got into some good positions, but we are then shooting over the crossbar, miss hitting the ball, missing glorious chances.

"We had more than enough opportunities in the last part of the game to get something and score a goal, but our technique let us down at vital moments.

"That didn’t cost us the game though, it was the six minutes of utter madness from 50 to 56 minutes when we have gone from 2-0 up to 3-2 down.”

And he added: “That is two games we have lost now and have obviously conceded six goals. You look at those kind of stats and clearly it isn't good enough.

"We changed it and went with a back three on Saturday, and I thought we started the game pretty well, and was pretty pleased.

"But it is a worry how we have gone from being in reasonable control, to then being not in control. Is it a soft mentality? A little bit of a soft underbelly?

"Possibly, and that is something I have to look at."

Dover have are one place above 18th-placed Hemel in the National League south table, with an identical record of four points from four fixtures.

They were beaten 4-2 at Havant & Waterlooville last weekend.

Monday's visitors Dartford are currently 10th in the table, having won two and lost two of their four matches so far.