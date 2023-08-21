​Tudors’ good start is halted

Hemel Hempstead boss Brad Quinton will be hoping for a return to form over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Tudors lost 2-1 at home to Weymouth on Saturday, just four days after losing by a similar scoreline at Farnborough Town, meaning they’ve now won two and lost two of their opening four games.

And speaking after Saturday’s defeat, Tudors first team coach Mahrez Bettache said the hosts paid for not being clinical enough in the final third.

He told the club’s YouTube channel: “It’s never nice to lose a game of football, especially in front of our own fans.

"For large parts of the game we've done really well but once again we’re getting into that final third where we’re not tucking away the chances and are allowing the opposition to stay in the game.

"In the last two games we’ve been punished and we're left huffing and puffing, trying again and the doors keep locking.

"So we have to have a hard look at ourselves personally I think. The boys are doing everything right box to box but it’s just those fine margins that are letting us down at the moment and we need to regroup.

"It's only four games in so it’s not doom and gloom. We are creating the chances, we just need to put them in the back of the net.”

Hemel now prepare for a double-header over the Bank Holiday weekend with the visit of Maidstone United this weekend and then a trip to Weston-super-Mare on Monday.

No team in the National League South has a 100 per cent record from their first four games.

Bettache added: “We need to be ruthless in both boxes and have that mean streak about us otherwise at thls level you get punished.

"Anyone can beat anyone in this league and every team has a weakness that can be exploited but the gaffer and management team are being relentless in terms of their work behind the scenes and I’m pretty sure that with the way we’re playing we’ll get more three points than if we’re not playing like that.