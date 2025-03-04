​Tudors’ good run of form continues

Millar Matthews-Lewis celebrates scoring Hemel's second goal on Saturday. Photo: Jemma Sear/HHTFC.

​Lee Allinson was again full of praise for his Hemel Hempstead Town side after they saw off Tonbridge Angels 2-0 on Saturday.

It’s now six games unbeaten for the Tudors as they continue to impress since his arrival earlier in the season, now in 15th place but only three points off a top ten spot ahead of the midweek games in which they don’t feature.

Instead, Hemel were due to host Leverstock Green in the Herts Senior Cup quarter-final, played after this week’s Gazette went to press.

Saturday’s win came courtesy of second-half strikes from Ben Tompkins and sub Millar Matthews-Lewis, that coming after a delayed kick-off due to several of Hemel’s squad being delayed due to traffic problems on the M25, leaving Allinson delighted when he spoke to the club’s media after the game.

He said: “First of all thanks go to Tonbridge for allowing us to delay the kick-off as five of our lads turned up at 2.50, so we’re grateful as they could have been stubborn and made us start at 3pm!

"I thought we started really well with some great passing patterns and good things that we’d worked on but then we stopped doing that and struggled to find an end product.

"I said to the boys if we carried on like that then Tonbridge would beat us as I thought they were better than us in the last 20 minutes of the first-half, but we’ve come out brilliantly again in the second-half and done everything I’ve asked for.

"We were on the front foot, pressed extremely hard and I felt we were worthy winners in the end.

"You’re not going to be fluent and free-flowing every week and it’s how you come out of those games and at the moment, touch wood, we’re coming out of it with some wins.”

Hemel now prepare for two games in 48 hours against sides just above them in the league as they go to Hampton & Richmond on Saturday and then welcome Hornchurch on Monday night.​