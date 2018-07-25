Tudors’ first home pre-season match ends in a win over Watford under-23s side

Hemel Town’s first home fixture of their pre-season campaign last night (Tuesday) saw the Tudors run out 3-2 winners over premier league side Watford’s under-23s.

The entertaining friendly saw the Tudors just come out on top against a lively young Watford side at a very warm Vauxhall Road.

It gave Hemel fans a chance to look at some of the club’s new signings and also some of the work that has been going on around the ground pre-season. A lot more building work is to be completed but the new McDonald’s Family Stand is taking shape on the far side and a disabled area is also a work in progress.

As for the game, Hemel were without a number of players due to holiday commitments and minor knocks but it was still a strong line-up that took the field.

They lost a couple of players fairly quickly with slight muscle strains and the coaching staff didn’t want to risk more serious injuries so Phil Roberts and Joe Howe were replaced.

Watford took the lead midway through the first-half but they were pegged back quite quickly when Herschel Sanchez Watt finished well after a superb through ball from Spencer McCall.

The second period saw Watford create several chances and Tudors’ keeper Laurie Walker had to be at his best, making some decent saves.

Hemel always looked dangerous on the counter attack though and they went in front 2-1 when Watt combined well with Karl Oliyide before slotting the ball home.

Watt was then cynically blocked after cutting through the Hornets back line. No action was taken against the Watford defender with the game only being a friendly and both players were able to continue after treatment,

The lively Watt then won a penalty after once again causing panic in Watford’s back line. McCall confidently despatched the spot kick to make it 3-1.

Watford pulled a goal back after Walker had made an excellent save, the ball wasn’t cleared though and much to the Hemel fans annoyance the Hornets reduced the deficit.

In the end it was an excellent, entertaining game that sent a decent crowd home happy.

Next up for the Tudors is their final pre-season game against National League side Dagenham and Redbridge at Vauxhall Road this Saturday at 3pm.

Entry cost £10 for adults and concessions or £1 for the under-18s.