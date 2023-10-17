​Tudors face replay but Berko lose

Local football round-up.

​Isthmian League Division One South East side Ramsgate will welcome the winners of the replay between Hemel and Woking in the first round (proper) - their first appearance in the main draw since 2005-06.

The Tudors and their National League opponents drew 0-0 on Saturday, with Tuesday’s replay in Surrey taking place after this week’s Gazette had gone to press.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hemel return to league action this weekend with a visit to Dover Athletic, before then hosting boss Brad Quinton’s former club Braintree Town next Tuesday night as they look to keep the pressure on the play-off places.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

*Berkhamsted were beaten 2-1 at home to Redditch United on Saturday in the SPL Division One Central.

Kyal Williams put the home side in front when he hit a great shot from the left hand side into the top corner of the net.

However, United got back into the game and things started to go wrong for the home team when Nathan Frater was adjudged to have elbowed an opponent in a challenge and got his marching orders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

United made the most of the extra man and Alex Cameron levelled on 68 minutes before a controversial late penalty scored by Reece Flanagan denied Berko a point late on.