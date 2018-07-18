Tudors earn comfortable win

Hemel Town continued their preparations for the 2018/19 season with a comfortable 3-1 win over neighbours Kings Langley at Sun Sports FC’s ground on Saturday.

Goals from Jordan Parkes, returning striker Charlie Sheringham and an own goal put Hemel three goals up in a matter of minutes at the end of the first half.

Langley managed a late consolation goal after changing their entire 11 players at half-time.

The game started at a slow pace, with few clear-cut opportunities for either side in the opening 15 minutes.

Tudors’ skipper Parkes created the first real chance, sliding a ball through to striker Karl Oliyide, whose one-on-one shot was well-stopped by the Kings’ keeper.

Shortly after Oliyide was in on goal again on the left but his strike was tame and well-held by the netminder.

Hemel were keeping the pressure on the Kings goal as Parkes fired a shot from 25 yards which was easily stopped.

Kings managed to stem the tide yet were limited to long-range shots at Hemel keeper Laurie Walker’s goal which were unable to find the target.

With 10 minutes left of the half, Hemel finally found the breakthrough after a low cross from the left was turned into his own net by an unfortunate Langley defender.

Moments later, forward Sheringham beat the offside trap after a long ball forward and finished emphatically into the bottom left corner to double Hemel’s lead.

On the stroke of half-time it was 3-0. A short corner on the right was crossed in by Parkes, evading everyone as it found the bottom corner.

After the break, Kings fielded a completely new team whereas Hemel boss Dean Brennan opted to keep his team unchanged.

Hemel continued to dominate possession in the second-half without creating any real openings.

The fresh-legged Kings players limited Hemel to shots from range and were defending well, with former Tudor Jorell Johnson marshalling the Langley backline well.

Sheringham had a sight of goal on the hour but skewed his shot wide from 12 yards.

With the game seemingly petering out, Kings notched a goal for their efforts. The Hemel defence were unable to get a tackle in and Walker could do nothing to stop a curled effort in the far corner.

Hemel: Laurie Walker, Roddy Collins, Joe Howe, Jordan Parkes (captain), Lloyd Doyley, Ismail Yakubu, Alex Osborn, Matt Saunders, Charlie Sheringham, Karl Oliyide, Sydney Irie.

Next up for the Tudors is a trip to Langford Road tonight (Wednesday) to take on Southern League Premier Central outfit Biggleswade.

They then take part in a two-day tournament at Brighouse Town this Friday and Saturday.

The pre-season then wraps up with two home games at Vauxhall Road, on Tuesday, July 24, against Premier League side Watford’s under-23s side, and on Saturday, July 28, against Dagenham and Redbridge.

Meanwhile, Kings travel to Kidlington this Friday before visiting Biggleswade on Saturday, July 28, and AFC Dunstable on Tuesday, July 31.

Their friendlies finish with a home clash against Berkhamsted on Saturday, August 4.