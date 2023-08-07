​Tudors boss hails huge opening day win

Hemel Hempstead boss Brad Quinton.

​The Tudors were playing at the newly-named Focus Community Arena and just edged a tight game against former EFL Championship side Yeovil.

Yeovil are one of the pre-season favourites to go straight back up after their relegation and certainly have the fan base and the playing budget to match those ambitions, with nearly 700 away supporters packed into the top stand and they made plenty of noise.

Ultimately, it took until the 78th minute for the deadlock to be broken when a weak back pass from Zac Bell to keeper Will Buse caused the keeper to hurry his clearance as he was quickly chased down by Joe Iaciofano, who had worked his socks off all afternoon.

The ball hit him and rebounded goalwards and all he had to do was follow it into the empty net to give the Tudors the lead.

The home side never really looked in any danger after this despite the additional eight minutes that was added on at the end and they managed the game out well to secure the victory.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Quinton told the club’s YouTube channel after the game: “I felt the endeavour and work rate from the guys, right from the warm-up to the end of the game, meant they got everything they deserved.

"We had a couple of injuries and we dealt with that before the game but the guys that came in did exactly what I asked of them and I think we thoroughly deserved the three points.

"We’re going to be a very fit team and very organised and when you think that Yeovil are full-time and we’re part-time, I think a neutral would probably think we were the full-time team in terms of the energy and desire we had for one another.

"We can’t get carried away but it’s a massive scalp for the club and the fans were immense as well.

"If you doubt my team, you’re going to get a shock. They’re really determined in what they do.”