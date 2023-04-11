​Tudors are held while champions Berko lose out

​The Tudors were held 1-1 at Tonbridge Angels on Saturday, Joe Turner’s 52nd minute opener for the hosts cancelled out by Josh Castiglione’s equaliser nine minutes later.

It was the same scoreline two days later as Hemel hosted Dulwich Hamlet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It looked like the visitors had won the game five minutes from time when Sanchez Ming put them in front, but Charlee Hughes struck deep into stoppage time to earn a point that maintained Hemel’s unbeaten run.

There were draws for Hemel and a defeat for Berko.

SPL Division One South champions, Berkhamsted, meanwhile, saw their Easter Monday derby at AFC Dunstable postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Two days earlier, Berko’s unbeaten home run was ended by a 2-0 loss at home to Ware.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two goals from Brandon Adams in the last quarter of the first half gave Ware the honour of being the only team to do the double over Berkhamsted this season.

His first was a diving header from a good cross and the second a close range shot, sweeping the ball home when the home defence were appealing in vain for offside.

After the match Gary Clarke of The Southern League presented the Division One winners trophy and medals to the Berkhamsted players as champions.