News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
40 minutes ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
1 hour ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK
2 hours ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
2 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
3 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait

​Tudors are held while champions Berko lose out

​Two draws in three days all but ended Hemel Hempstead Town’s hopes of still gaining a National League South play-off place.

By Sports Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:09 BST

​The Tudors were held 1-1 at Tonbridge Angels on Saturday, Joe Turner’s 52nd minute opener for the hosts cancelled out by Josh Castiglione’s equaliser nine minutes later.

It was the same scoreline two days later as Hemel hosted Dulwich Hamlet.

It looked like the visitors had won the game five minutes from time when Sanchez Ming put them in front, but Charlee Hughes struck deep into stoppage time to earn a point that maintained Hemel’s unbeaten run.

There were draws for Hemel and a defeat for Berko.There were draws for Hemel and a defeat for Berko.
There were draws for Hemel and a defeat for Berko.
Most Popular

SPL Division One South champions, Berkhamsted, meanwhile, saw their Easter Monday derby at AFC Dunstable postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Two days earlier, Berko’s unbeaten home run was ended by a 2-0 loss at home to Ware.

Two goals from Brandon Adams in the last quarter of the first half gave Ware the honour of being the only team to do the double over Berkhamsted this season.

His first was a diving header from a good cross and the second a close range shot, sweeping the ball home when the home defence were appealing in vain for offside.

After the match Gary Clarke of The Southern League presented the Division One winners trophy and medals to the Berkhamsted players as champions.

On Saturday, Berko entertain struggling Highworth Town in their last home three-pointer of the season.

National League SouthBerkhamsted