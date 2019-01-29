Tring return to winning ways after a resounding showing at bottom side

Tring Athletic picked up a well-deserved 3-1 away win at a well-drilled Stotfold on Saturday in what was a difficult game on a heavy pitch amid strong winds.

Although Stotfold sit at the bottom of the table, they have strung together some impressive results of late, including a draw with title favourites Biggleswade FC.

Athletic played exceptionally well from the off and starting with three up front, including recent signing Jon Clements.

After creating many chances Tring were finally rewarded in the 41st minute when one of many corners found Ashton Campbell at the back post with a header.

The first-half ended with Athletic adding a second in stoppage time. Clements was the provider with a cross from the left being powered in the net by the head of James Verney at the far stick.

The hosts had the benefit of the wind behind them in the second period and pushed more players forward. The game became more competitive and the Stotfold appeared to be getting on top. They got one goal back in the 68th minute from only their second corner of the game when defender Josh Miles fired home from just inside of the area.

Athletic brought on Lee Stobbs for Luke Dunstan in the 77th minute and just a minute later he made it 3-1 with a superb finish.

Tring remain in third place in the SSML Premier table and are just three points adrift of leaders Hadley but with two games in hand over the top side. However, second-placed Biggleswade FC are only a point off the summit and have numerous games in hand.

This Saturday Tring host 14th-placed London Colney.