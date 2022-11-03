Tudors boss Mark Jones

The Tudors battled back from 1-0 down last weekend to claim a share of the spoils thanks to a 74th-minute equaliser from Harris O’Connor.

Hemel boss Mark Jones felt it was a deserved point for his side, against the team he believes will finish top of the pile come the end of the campaign.

"All you can ask for of your group is that they give absolutely everything, and they did,” Jones told hemelfc.com

"It would be difficult to highlight individuals as it was an excellent collective team performance.

"We didn't carry anyone and you can't afford to, everybody has to contribute and we are delighted with a point, especially against an excellent side in Ebbsfleet.

"We gave them every respect in our preparation, and I believe they are the best in the division, and that is no disrespect intended to anybody else, as I would think anybody who finishes above them will be champions.

"We gave a good performance, and although we didn't manage to get the three points, if you had offered me one point before the game I would have taken it against a top, top team."

But Jones knows Hemel face another top team this weekend, adding: "Havant are another excellent side, and they have some very good players.

