Three home wins in a row for Hemel Hempstead Town

Hemel Hempstead Town enjoyed another home success

Hemel Hempstead Town recorded their third home win on the bounce and completed the double over Billericay Town in the process, although the final 2-1 scoreline did not really reflect the Tudors’ dominance in the game, writes Allan Mitchell.

New signing Craig Fasanmade, who joined the club on a permanent deal before the weekend, looked lively throughout and tested the visiting goalkeeper early on when he cut inside and shot from the edge of the box.

The game settled down after this and neither side really troubled the goal until the 37th minute when the visitors took the lead.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They made a break down the left and the ball was fired in across the face of the goal, it caught in the wind and cleared everyone but found Tariq Hinds who had arrived at the back post, he unselfishly laid it back to Josh Wright who slammed the ball home.

The second half was pretty much all Hemel as they pressed forward, playing some nice football and they got back into the game in the 52nd minute when Josh Castiglione did well down the left, cutting inside before firing in a shot that was blocked, there was an immediate appeal for a penalty as it looked to have struck a hand and the referee wasted no time in pointing to the spot.

Charlee Hughes stepped up and tucked the ball into the corner to level the scores and it was nothing more than the Tudors deserved.

Alfie Williams was having an excellent game in midfield and he had a goal bound shot deflected wide just on the hour mark.

Fasanmade had a chance shortly after when he got in at the back post but his shot got a deflection and it looped up into the hands of Oualah.

Hemel finally took the lead on 70 minutes when a superb cross field pass from Samir Curruthers found Gus Scott-Morriss who took a touch before smashing the ball past Oualah.

Ricay were offering little at this stage as Hemel continued to dominate.

Hughes could have put the game to bed late on when he drove through the middle of the defence but he was thwarted by Oualah who saved with his legs and there was another chance for Williams who couldn’t quite find the target with an audacious effort from 30 yards that drifted wide.

Hemel: Craig King, Gus Scott-Morriss, Joash Nembhard, Jack Westbrook, Cole Kpekawa, Dominic Morgan-Griffiths, Samir Curruthers (Jacob Gardiner-Smith 81), Alfie Williams, Craig Fasanmade (Alfie Cerulli 85), Charlee Hughes, Josh Castiglione. Subs not used: Dan Wishart, Alex Addai, David Saunders.

Tudors man-of-the-match: Alfie Williams.