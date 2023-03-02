From the off, the Comrades posed problems and played some neat football. Brad Wadkins came closest to making the breakthrough in the first half with a shot that hit the post at the railway end.

At the Canal End, David Saunders made a good save, by getting his right foot to the ball to concede a corner on one of Thame’s rare forays forward.

In the second-half Berko had a lot of pressure, forcing numerous corners which Jonathan Lacey and Ben Walster sent in but Craig Hill caught a lot against his old team and the defenders generally cleared up.

Berkhamsted celebrate their late winner on Tuesday night. Photo: Robson O'Reardon.

It was from open play that Berko threatened most with Ryan Blake, Wadkins, Ryan Kinnane and Adam Watkins all seeing shots kept out.

With half-an-hour remaining Devane sent on Luke Andrews and Lynton Goss to keep the pressure up. Andrews nearly scored soon after as Berko kept pressing.

Keen to preserve their 100 per cent home record this season, Chamberlain was thrown on and a full-back sacrificed by the Berko boss, however Watkins soon got a red card for an off the ball incident and so will pick up a three game ban.

The Comrades made light work of having only ten men and kept up their attacking formation. It paid off when a corner was not cleared and Chamberlain notched his fifth goal of the season with a spectacular overhead kick with his back to goal to delight the home crowd with the winner.

The 100 per cent record in February ensured Berkhamsted again picked up the PST Sports team of the month award for Division One Central for the fourth time this season.

Next up is a first trip to face play-off-chasing Cirencester Town on Saturday on their artificial pitch.

