​Teams all set to get new season under way

Kyle Ajayi heads clear during Hemel Hempstead's game at Wealdstone. Photo: HHTFC.

​Hemel Hempstead Town, Berkhamsted and Leverstock Green will all get their respective league seasons under way this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Tudors start the National League South season with a home game against Salisbury as they begin competitive life under new boss Bobby Wilkinson.

On Saturday, Hemel Hempstead rounded off their pre-season friendly schedule with a 3-2 defeat at National League side Wealdstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Ashford put the home side ahead early on but Brandon Barzey levelled things up as he drilled a low shot into the corner of the net.

Ashford then scored again to put Wealdstone back in front on 77 minutes, before veteran Adrian Mariappa made it 3-1 late on.

There was still time for Ricardo German to net a consolation for Hemel but they couldn’t find an equaliser.

Berkhamsted are aiming to bounce back from relegation from the SPL Premier and will start the Division One Central season at home to Stotfold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They rounded off pre-season with a 1-0 defeat to Biggleswade Town, with whom they swapped leagues following the Waders’ title win last season.

Leverstock Green, promoted to SPL Division One Central last season, won 3-1 at home to Baldock Town in the FA Cup extra preliminary round on Saturday and will start the new league season with a home game against Welwyn Garden City.