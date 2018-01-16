Special away days are here for Hemel Storm and Tring Athletic

Fans of Hemel Storm basketball club and Tring Athletic FC are both preparing for special away days in their history.

Around 350 Hemel Storm supporters will be heading to the capital this weekend to see their team compete in the club’s first national final for six years.

The club has arranged for three coaches to take fans down to the sell-out game at the University of East London’s Sportsdock while other Hemel fans are travelling via the train and by car.

It is Storm’s first national final since the team gained promotion to the top flight in 2012.

They are taking on Manchester Magic in Sunday’s final, which starts at 3.30pm.

Hemel head into the game on the back of an impressive win over a talented Reading Rockets side on Saturday.

“It was a tough game and excellent preparation for the cup final against Manchester this Sunday,” said Storm’s head coach Robert Youngblood.

Meanwhile, Tring Athletic FC are also arranging coaches ahead of their big FA Vase last-16 clash against Melksham Town.

Tring are now just three victories away from a trip to Wembley Stadium as the final for this national cup competition is played at England’s home ground.

Tring take on Melksham on Saturday, February 3.

Their hosts are located in Wiltshire and play in the Premier Division of the Toolstation Western League – comparable to Tring’s league in the football pyramid.

The winners will book a place in the quarter-finals of this prestigious national competition, held since 1974 for all teams playing below step four of the English national league system.

The club will be putting on coaches to the game and would be delighted to see interested football fans come along to support their local club.

The cost of the coach is £10 per person with a free adult ticket to a forthcoming home match included.

A large crowd is expected and tickets can be bought from the clubhouse at Tring’s The Grass Roots Stadium or by emailing tringathleticfc@hotmail.com.

