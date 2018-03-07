Snow puts paid to entire football programme for third time this season

Matches across the leagues and age groups were wiped out by the snow and ice brought by the so-called ‘Beast from the East’ weather squall.

The entire Berkhamsted Sunday Football League programme was lost and our other Hemel area teams, Berkhamsted FC, Kings Langley, Tring Athletic and Leverstock Green all had the weekend off due to the icy weather.

Berko, four points clear at the top of the SSML Premier Division but with hot-on-their-heels Welwyn Garden City with five games in hand, are in must-win mode if they want to win the title.

The Comrades were hoping to get three games played in the next eight days.

Last night (Tuesday) they were due to host West Herts Saturday League side Markyate PSV in the quarter-final of the St Mary’s Cup before entertaining bottom-but-three Crawley Green on Saturday.

The following Tuesday, March 13, they are then due to travel to third-placed Leighton Town.

Fellow SSML outfit Leverstock were set to visit mid-table Colney Heath last night (Tuesday)and they could then do Berko a huge favour when hosting Welwyn this Saturday.

Tring were due to travel to seventh-ranked Edgware Town last night (Tuesday) and then continue their fight for league survival with a tough trip to fifth-placed Biggleswade United on Saturday.

King Langley, just in the bottom four of the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division, will travel to Royston Town this Saturday, a side they picked up a rare win against in the reverse fixture just 18 days ago.