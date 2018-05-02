Smooth showing puts Raiders Blues top and title still a possibility

Another dominant display from Berkhamsted Raiders U13s Blues took them top of the South Bucks League table as they beat Chinnor 7-0 at the weekend.

The three points saw Raiders join Harefield on 36 points but they lead courtesy of their +54 goal difference, though Harefield have two games in hand.

But Raiders still have to visit their title rivals so still have a chance of ending the season as champions.

This victory was built on another watertight defensive display in which full-back Reece Marchant was outstanding. It was Raiders’ eighth clean sheet in 15 league games and they never looked in any danger, particularly with Gabe Millson using his size and strength to combat Chinnor’s physical approach.

Paddy Read gave Raiders an early lead after a smart lay-off from Oscar Lenane, and Will Smooker made it two midway through the half.

Luke Mathison rifled home the third four minutes before half-time when Chinnor didn’t clear a corner.

Finnlee Ferguson finished crisply on 50 minutes when the Chinnor keeper didn’t deal with a deep cross, and then Smooker netted twice in as many minutes, the first an angled shot into the corner and then a close-range finish after his initial effort was blocked.

Smooker’s skill came to the fore again for his side’s seventh and final goal – and his fourth on the day – three minutes from time.

Raiders’ manager Darren Heneghan said: “We were excellent all round.

“When the boys play football as good as that it makes my job easy.”