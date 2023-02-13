​Six unbeaten for the Tudors while Berko win yet again

George Williams scored twice on his Hemel Hempstead debut. Photo: Hemel Hempstead Town FC.

Weymouth can consider themselves slightly unlucky to have left Vauxhall Road with nothing to show for their efforts on the day, conceding two late goals which extended Hemel’s unbeaten run to six.

The visitors took the lead on 24 minutes when Tom Blair crossed into Nathum Melvin-Lambert who met it with his head. Hemel keeper Craig King saved superbly but it bounced out and hit the Weymouth striker and ended up in the back of the net.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hemel struggled until the latter stages until Quinton brought on the influential Josh Castiglione and this really saw the Tudors step up through the gears and in the last 15 minutes they dominated the game, forcing a number of corners, and they were rewarded on 81 minutes when George Williams pounced on a poor clearance and drove the ball home superbly from the edge of the box.

The pressure mounted and after another period when the pressure had forced the away side to become increasingly desperate, they took the lead when Williams curled a corner in under the bar which Zaki Oualah seemed to completely mis-judge as it sailed into the net for the winner.

Hemel go to Hungerford Town on Saturday.

*Berkhamsted remain ten points clear in the SPL Division One Central after a fine second-half gave them a 4-1 win over bottom markers Barton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The hosts scored in the 27th minute with virtually their first shot on target, Kieran Hamilton with the goal, but Ryan Blake equalised with a fine strike just before half-time.

The second half was then only minutes old when the home captain Lewis Thomas got his marching orders for a crude foul on Jonathan Lacey. Ben Walster struck fiercely the resulting free-kick with his left foot and it took a deflection off the defensive wall to wrongfoot Matt Boylan in the home goal and put Berko in front.

Adam Watkins made it 3-1 on the hour mark as he broke clear of the defence and dinked a shot over the advancing keeper, before Tom Silford got the fourth late on.