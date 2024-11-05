Second-half fightback sees Tudors beaten by Borough​

Joe Iaciofano celebrates his goal. Photo: Jemma Sear/HHTFC.

​Hemel Hempstead Town’s troublesome form continued as they fell 5-2 at home to one of the title favourites, Eastbourne Borough, on Saturday (writes Allan Mitchell)

Borough came out of the traps quickly and took the lead in the very first minute when George Alexander tapped in from close range after Hemel failed to clear a corner.

The Tudors equalised on 18 minutes when George Williams got to the byline before crossing to the back post where Ricardo German headed the ball back across the keeper to score.

Hemel took the lead just before the interval when a corner was dropped into the six yard box and Joe Iaciofano was allowed far too much room and he looped his header into the top corner.

After an excellent first half performance nobody in the ground saw what was coming in the second period.

It started badly when, it the first minute, the ball was played down the left, it looked like it was going to run out of play but Yahaya Bamba didn’t give up the chase and managed to retrieve it before pulling it across to Brayden Johnson who had a simple tap in to level the scores.

On 54 minutes it was 3-2 when Freddie Carter scored at the second attempt, then three minutes later Alexander netted his second after good work from Johnson.

They added a fifth in the 85th minute when a quick break down the left saw the ball fed into Alexander who turned his marker with ease before driving it past the helpless King into the bottom corner to complete his hat-trick.

