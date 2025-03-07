That period of time saw the Tudors win promotion in the 2005-2006 season after victory against Brackley Town in the SPL Division One West play-off final, before two other play-off jaunts saw them lose in the final in both 2007 and 2009.

The photos include a selection from both home and away games, more than ten years before the Tudors’ 3G pitch was laid in 2020 and before other numerous ground improvements took place.

So see if you can remember some of the players featured, or even recognise yourself or your friends in any of the fan photos.

1 . Hemel Hempstead Town retro gallery Tudors boss Steve Bateman watches on at a game in 2006

2 . Hemel Hempstead Town retro gallery Adam Bernard gives chase against St Albans in 2009.

3 . Hemel Hempstead Town retro gallery Drew Roberts (left) tries to block a pass against Bracknell in 2007.

4 . Hemel Hempstead Town retro gallery Abdul Yoki in action against Oxhey Jets in 2007.