Raiders Blues go over seven hours without conceding a goal

The outstanding run of form in the South Bucks League continued for Berkhamsted Raiders under-13s Blues as they notched their fifth straight win in a 15-0 rout of Bourne End.

Those wins have seen Raiders bang in an impressive 39 goals while not conceded a goal in more than seven hours of league football.

The win over Bourne was every bit as facile as the scoreline suggests. Paddy Read netted inside a minute and went on to complete a first-half hat-trick, while neat finishes from Finnlee Ferguson and Will Smooker combined with an own goal to make it 6-0 at half-time.

Oscar Lenane led from the front after the interval with four goals, while Oli Pitblado grabbed a brace. Luke Mathison, Ryan Colmer and Liam French also netted as Raiders cantered to their biggest win this term.

A week earlier Raiders overcame a pitch that was practically unplayable as they recorded a 6-0 win at Chesham Generals.

Large areas were no more than churned-up mud with water sitting on top which meant the ball regularly stopped or didn’t bounce.

Raiders quickly worked out the only area of the pitch where they could play any football was on the flanks, and they got the ball out wide as often as they could. That led to the opening goal on 18 minutes, Read forcing the ball over the line from a Jude James corner.

With the wind in their faces after the break, Raiders showed great discipline and commitment in defence.

Gabe Millson, Kian Heneghan and OIi Sharpling defended resolutely and calmly despite the unpredictable surface and that earned Raiders their fourth clean sheet.

Smooker struck twice in the first 15 minutes of the second half and the Raiders then used their pace and intelligence to hit the home side three more times in the final 10 minutes through a Lucas Bennett brace and Read’s second strike of the game.