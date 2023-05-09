Quinton: We'll work to improve squad

Brad Quinton is keen to recruit well in the summer. Photo: HHTFC.

​Quinton took over from Mark Jones in December and although results improved, an initial faint flirt with the play-offs ended as the season petered out and Hemel finished 14 points outside the top seven.

But Quinton feels there is great potential for improvement with the right steps taken in the summer months.

He said: “It's been frustrating since we’ve been here in terms of what we can deal with and trying to pick people and players up mentally.

"That was the hardest thing with the squad we've got when it came to how they deal better with things when we’re playing football and when we haven't got the ball, and we’ve done that, barring Hungerford and then Worthing on the last day.

"Obviously with our budget next year and how we are and with the players we want to bring in the right connections around the final third because I think at the minute we seem to be getting in areas and people are making their own decisions.

"But I think that comes from confidence in terms of what we’ve inherited. We’ll be very fit, very organised and they’ll see where we're coming from next year.”

*The National League South’s ups and downs will be finalised this weekend with the play-off final taking place between Oxford City and St Albans City.

The winner of Sunday’s game will join runaway champions Ebbsfleet United in going up, with the finalists having finished third and sixth respectively in the final standings.

St Albans beat league runners-up Dartford on penalties last weekend after a 1-1 draw, while Oxford saw off Worthing 2-0, with Braintree Town and Chelmsford City having been earlier knocked out in the eliminators.