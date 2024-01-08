​Quinton pleased following late win

​Brad Quinton praised his Hemel Hempstead Town players after they secured a late 3-2 win at Chippenham Town on Saturday.

George Williams scores the winning goal from the spot. Photo: HHTFC.

George Williams struck twice – his second being the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 90th minute – after Chippenham had cancelled out the Tudors’ 2-0 lead secured by Williams’ first goal and a strike from recent signing Tre Mitford, the hosts’ first coming right on half-time.

And Quinton was pleased to have taken all three points, particularly given his side also saw Montel McKenzie receive a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on the hour mark when Hemel were 2-1 up.

Speaking to the club’s social media channels, he said: “It’s frustrating when we make it hard work for ourselves. I thought we played some fantastic football and the work rate was superb again.

"We gave a goal away right on half-time, going in at 2-1 up rather than 2-0 for the second game in a row so we have to look at that and be more disciplined.

"It’s not that teams are better than us or are hurting us, we’re making a mistake to concede a goal so that’s my main negative.

"Montel being sent off like that could have cost us the game but I think the rest of the players saved him in a way – as a squad and as a team we win together and lose together but overall I felt we deserved to get something out of it.

"Overall I’m over the moon with the boys’ work rate and what they’ve done for each other and that’s the most important thing that I can give them as a plus.”

Hemel were back in action on Tuesday night, after this week’s Gazette went to press, as they hosted Colney Heath in the Herts Senior Challenge Cup quarter-final.