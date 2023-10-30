​Quinton left full of praise for Hemel players after Dartford win

​Manager Brad Quinton was proud of his players’ response to their midweek disappointment as they bounced back to beat Dartford in the National League South on Saturday.

​Four days after being beaten at home by his former club Braintree Town, Quinton saw his players put in hard-working display to take all three points and lift themselves to 12th in the table and three points off the play-off zone.

Dartford had taken the lead through a Luke Coulson penalty on 40 minutes, but Reece Grant quickly levelled before the break after being played through one-on-one, before Joe Iaciofano’s 72nd minute spot kick sealed the points.

And Quinton spoke glowingly of his players’ efforts to the club’s media channels after the game.

He said: “We worked hard on this one and I think the desire and love for one another on the pitch was immense.

"I think it would have been a crime if we hadn’t won that match, I think we were the only team who really wanted it from the start and whilst I’m hard on them at times, I thought that was a really well deserved victory.

"Granty came in and took his chance and worked really hard and got cramped in the end so had to come off, so I’m pleased for him, but overall it was a performance that we promised everyone and I think it was a performance that the lads owed themselves, the fans, the staff and everyone involved.

"We were positive with how we set up and the boys wanted to make amends for Tuesday night as we know that’s not us and we know we’re a very good team.

"We can’t let standards drop but they did that and it won’t happen again.”

Hemel now prepare for a Saturday free of any action before they then go to current second-placed side Aveley on Monday night.

*A late goal gave Kettering the points on Saturday in front of Berkhamsted’s largest home crowd of the season.

Dan Jarvis’s cross-shot and Kalvin Langmead’s header had Kettering 2-0 up at half-time, but Lewis Johnson pulled one back and Max Bustamante levelled after Sami Bussadi’s penalty had been saved.

However, Rhys Sharpe’s deflected free-kick deep into stoppage time earned Kettering all three points.